Lejos is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Lejos measures 26.20 feet in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Model

Lejos is a semi-custom Sunseeker 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 86 semi-custom model include: PANTO, Tambora, It Was A Good Day, Alfa Quattro.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 8l3b diesel engines.

Lejos has a fuel capacity of 7,502 litres, and a water capacity of 1,397 litres.

Accommodation

Lejos accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.