LEL is a good interpretation of the eternal compromise of sport design and the exploitation of the internal areas. This project represent a very good mix of those two “antagonist elements” that are finding a new equilibrium into this two decks yacht. The common area like the generous beach club and the “crystal veranda” are giving such a “swing of spaces” that compared with others mega yachts with similar gross tonnage are giving to LEL a substantial competitive advantage.

LEL is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Rossinavi, in Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

LEL measures 49.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.6 feet and a beam of 9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

LEL also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

LEL has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.