LeLanta is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by De Vries, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

LeLanta measures 24.38 feet in length and has a beam of 4.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 25 tonnes.

LeLanta has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by John G. Alden.

LeLanta has a top speed of 8.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots.

LeLanta has a fuel capacity of 10 litres, and a water capacity of 946 litres.

Accommodation

LeLanta accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.