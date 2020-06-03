Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24.38m
Year 1930

LeLanta

1930

|

Sail Yacht

LeLanta is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by De Vries, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

LeLanta measures 24.38 feet in length and has a beam of 4.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 25 tonnes.

LeLanta has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by John G. Alden.

Performance and Capabilities

LeLanta has a top speed of 8.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots.

LeLanta has a fuel capacity of 10 litres, and a water capacity of 946 litres.

Accommodation

LeLanta accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

8Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

4.3m

crew:

1

draft:

-
Featured Events