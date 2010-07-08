Read online now
Length 34.55m
Year 2006

Lena

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Lena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Falcon Yachts , in Italy.

Design

Lena measures 34.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Lena has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Lena has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Lena has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Accommodation

Lena accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lena flies the flag of English.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

27Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.2m

crew:

5

draft:

2.5m
