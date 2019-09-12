We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Leocrie II
1975|
Motor Yacht
Leocrie II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Leocrie II measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Leocrie II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CRN.
Leocrie II also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Leocrie II has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Leocrie II has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
Accommodation
Leocrie II accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.