Leocrie II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Leocrie II measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Leocrie II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Leocrie II also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Leocrie II has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Leocrie II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Leocrie II measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Leocrie II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Leocrie II also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Leocrie II has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Leocrie II has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

Leocrie II accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.