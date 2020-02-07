Leonardo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1953 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Leonardo measures 30.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 feet and a beam of 5.73 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Leonardo has a steel hull.

Leonardo also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Leonardo has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Leonardo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.