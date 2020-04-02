Leonardo II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Azimut Yachts.

Leonardo II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Leonardo II measures 30.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres.

Leonardo II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Leonardo II also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Leonardo II is a semi-custom Azimut 98 Leonardo model.

The 98 Azimut Leonardo is something new, a fusion between the thrill of an open boat with the breeding and refinement of a mega luxury yacht. Strong, proud, challenging the status quo and braking the rules. The 98 is an attitude, a frame of mind. It is a special yacht for an independent soul. It is a yacht that is both spirited and sensual- Bold, and cutting-edge. The 98 Leonardo... in a word... "Avant-garde".

Other yachts based on this Azimut 98 Leonardo semi-custom model include: Abigaille, Abigaile, Melina B, Necklace, Crystal, Papos M, Ann G, Skazka, The Sultans Way 001, Azimut 98 Leonardo, Leonardo, Calamonte.

Performance and Capabilities

Leonardo II has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Leonardo II has a fuel capacity of 10,980 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Leonardo II accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.