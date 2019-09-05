Leopard 3 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by McConaghy Boats and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Leopard 3 measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Leopard 3 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Leopard 3 also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Accommodation

Leopard 3 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Leopard 3 flies the flag of the UK.