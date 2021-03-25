We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Leopard 31/05
2007|
Motor Yacht
Leopard 31/05 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Leopard 31/05 measures 30.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.
Leopard 31/05 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Leopard 31/05 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Leopard 31/05 has a top speed of 42.7 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system
Leopard 31/05 has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Leopard 31/05 has a hull NB of 31/05.