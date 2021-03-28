Leopard 56/01 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2010 by Arno Shipyard in Pisa, Italy.

Leopard 56/01 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2010 by Arno Shipyard in Pisa, Italy.

Design

Leopard 56/01 measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 10.00 metres.

Leopard 56/01 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Leopard 56/01 has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a 2 x kamewa 80siiz7 + 1 kamewa 71siis7 propulsion system.

Leopard 56/01 has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Leopard 56/01 has a hull NB of 56/01.