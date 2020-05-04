L'Equinox is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2017.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

L'Equinox measures 37.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes.

L'Equinox has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

L'Equinox also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

L'Equinox has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

L'Equinox is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2017.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

L'Equinox measures 37.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes.

L'Equinox has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

L'Equinox also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

L'Equinox has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

L'Equinox has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

L'Equinox accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

L'Equinox is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13237.

L'Equinox is an ABS class yacht.