Les
2008|
Motor Yacht
Les is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine .
Design
Les measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.
Les has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Les also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Les has a top speed of 37.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Les has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Les accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Les has a hull NB of 108/25.