Les Belles is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Les Belles measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 metres and a beam of 7.54 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 243 tonnes.

Les Belles has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Les Belles also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Les Belles has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Les Belles is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Les Belles measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 metres and a beam of 7.54 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 243 tonnes.

Les Belles has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Les Belles also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Les Belles has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Les Belles has a fuel capacity of 27,255 litres, and a water capacity of 5,867 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Les Belles accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Les Belles has a hull NB of XVA11803B303.