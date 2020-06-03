Lestralaur is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by John Manly Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Lestralaur measures 42.67 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 8.38 feet.

Lestralaur has an aluminium hull.

Lestralaur also features naval architecture by John Manly Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Lestralaur has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lestralaur accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins.