Let It Be is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Let It Be measures 47.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 489 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Let It Be has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Let It Be is a semi-custom 4700 Steel model.

Other yachts based on this 4700 Steel semi-custom model include: Raasta, Mon Plaisir, Yalla, Blind Date.

Performance and Capabilities

Let It Be has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by 2 6125a diesel lugger engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Let It Be has a fuel capacity of 62,000 litres, and a water capacity of 21,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Let It Be accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Let It Be is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13147.

Let It Be is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.