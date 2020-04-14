They are considering one of the best built yacht in the world and we are performing all of the work considering this. M/Y Let it be M current paint condition is very poor unfortunately and this make her look bad . our in house paint team and Frosio certified paint surveyors will complete the repainting job in 45 months and give the most beautiful look that she deserves with the guaranteed values for Gloss and DOI above the international standards.

Let It Be M is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2019.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Let It Be M measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Let It Be M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Let It Be M also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Let It Be M is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Clia, 37m Heesen, Totally Nuts, Her Destiny, Buka, G-Force, Aurelia.

Performance and Capabilities

Let It Be M has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Let It Be M has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Let It Be M has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Let It Be M accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Let It Be M is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 12637.

Let It Be M is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.