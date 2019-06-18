Let My People Go is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Let My People Go measures 26.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Let My People Go has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Let My People Go also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Let My People Go has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots.

Let My People Go has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 900 litres.

Accommodation

Let My People Go accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Let My People Go has a hull NB of D86/16.

Let My People Go flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.