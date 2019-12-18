Letani is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Letani measures 34.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Letani has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Letani also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Letani has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Letani has a fuel capacity of 25,400 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Letani accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Letani has a hull NB of 698.