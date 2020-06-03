Letizia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Letizia measures 27.74 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Letizia has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Performance and Capabilities

Letizia has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Letizia has a fuel capacity of 3,770 litres, and a water capacity of 3,215 litres.

Accommodation

Letizia accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.