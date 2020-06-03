Read online now
Length 24m
Year 2004

Levant

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Levant is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Kanter.

Design

Levant measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Levant has a top speed of 1200.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Levant has a fuel capacity of 14,385 litres, and a water capacity of 1,970 litres.

Accommodation

Levant accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

1200Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.1m

crew:

-

draft:

1.52m
