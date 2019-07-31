Levante is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Sunreef Yachts.

Founded in 2000 by two French entrepreneurs full of energy, innovative ideas and passion for boating, Francis and Nicolas Lapp - father and son. Sunreef Yachts has seen consistent growth with new models launched regularly every year. The family-run business, based in the famous seafaring city of Gdansk, Poland, has revolutionised the yachting world after the introduction of its new product on the market, the custom made, large-sized luxury catamaran the likes of the Sunreef 74 CHE.

Design

Levante measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 11.60 feet.

Levante has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunreef Yachts.

Levante also features naval architecture by Sunreef Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Levante has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,560 litres.

Accommodation

Levante accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.