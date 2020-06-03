Levent Bay is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Orucoglu Shipyard, in Turkey.

Design

Levent Bay measures 51.00 metres in length.

Levent Bay has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ferhat Guner.

Levent Bay also features naval architecture by Viktor Kravchuk.

Accommodation

Levent Bay accommodates up to 1 guests .