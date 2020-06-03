Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 51m
Year 2013

Levent Bay

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Levent Bay is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Orucoglu Shipyard, in Turkey.

Design

Levent Bay measures 51.00 metres in length.

Levent Bay has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ferhat Guner.

Levent Bay also features naval architecture by Viktor Kravchuk.

Accommodation

Levent Bay accommodates up to 1 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Orucoglu yachts
Featured Events