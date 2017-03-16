Lexington is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Lexington measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Lexington has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Lexington accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lexington flies the flag of the USA.