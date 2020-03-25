Li-Lien is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Heesen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Li-Lien measures 36.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.34 feet and a beam of 7.49 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Li-Lien has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Performance and Capabilities

Li-Lien has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Li-Lien has a fuel capacity of 41,110 litres, and a water capacity of 8,938 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Li-Lien accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.