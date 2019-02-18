Lia-A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Lia-A measures 26.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 120 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lia-A has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Lia-A also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Lia-A has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Lia-A has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lia-A accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.