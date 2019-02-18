We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.1m
Year 1975
Lia-A
Motor Yacht
Lia-A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Baglietto , in Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Lia-A measures 26.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 120 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Lia-A has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
Lia-A also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Lia-A has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Lia-A has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lia-A accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.