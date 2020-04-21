Liberdade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Liberdade measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Liberdade has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by ISA.

Her interior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Liberdade also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Liberdade has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa water jet series 80 sii propulsion system.

She also has a range of 750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Liberdade accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Liberdade is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 136.01.

Liberdade is a RINA class yacht.