Length 39.6m
Year 2009

Libertas

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Libertas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by CRN in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Libertas measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

Libertas has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Libertas also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Libertas has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Performance and Capabilities

Libertas has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Libertas has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Libertas accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Libertas has a hull NB of 128/05.

Libertas is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.7m

crew:

8

draft:

2.3m
