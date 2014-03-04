Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36.9m
Year 1955

Liberty S

1955

|

Motor Yacht

Liberty S is a custom motor yacht launched in 1955 by Picchiotti.

Design

Liberty S measures 36.90 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 metres.

Liberty S has a wood hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.

Liberty S also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Liberty S is a custom motor yacht launched in 1955 by Picchiotti.

Design

Liberty S measures 36.90 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 metres.

Liberty S has a wood hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.

Liberty S also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Liberty S has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Liberty S accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.3m

crew:

6

draft:

-
Other Picchiotti yachts
Related News