Liberty S is a custom motor yacht launched in 1955 by Picchiotti.

Design

Liberty S measures 36.90 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 metres.

Liberty S has a wood hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.

Liberty S also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Liberty S has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Liberty S accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.