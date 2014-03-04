We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Liberty S
1955|
Motor Yacht
Liberty S is a custom motor yacht launched in 1955 by Picchiotti.
Design
Liberty S measures 36.90 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 metres.
Liberty S has a wood hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.
Liberty S also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Liberty S has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Liberty S accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.