Libra Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Libra Star measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 metres and a beam of 9.4 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Libra Star has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Libra Star also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Libra Star has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Libra Star has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Libra Star accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Libra Star has a hull NB of BV 10.