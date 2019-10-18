Libra Y is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Picchiotti.

Libra Y is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Picchiotti.

Design

Libra Y measures 42.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.55 metres.

Libra Y has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Libra Y also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Libra Y has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Libra Y has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Libra Y accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.