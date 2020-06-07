Read online now
DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Length 24.38m
Year 2007

Life of Reilley

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Life of Reilley is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Life of Reilley measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Life of Reilley has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Life of Reilley has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Life of Reilley has a fuel capacity of 2,861 litres, and a water capacity of 325 litres.

Accommodation

Life of Reilley contains 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Life of Reilley flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.48m

crew:

3

draft:

1.73m
