Life of Riley is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Life of Riley measures 35.05 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Life of Riley has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Life of Riley has a fuel capacity of 32,505 litres, and a water capacity of 3,819 litres.

Accommodation

Life of Riley accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.