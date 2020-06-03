Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 35.05m
Year 1994

Life of Riley

1994

|

Motor Yacht

Life of Riley is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Life of Riley measures 35.05 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Life of Riley has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Life of Riley has a fuel capacity of 32,505 litres, and a water capacity of 3,819 litres.

Accommodation

Life of Riley accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.32m

crew:

3

draft:

-
Other Crescent yachts
Featured Events