Life Saga is a custom yacht launched in 2019 by Admiral - The Italian Sea Group.

Design

Life Saga measures 65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 10.60 feet.

Life Saga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by GMC.

Her interior design is by Mark Berryman.

Life Saga also features naval architecture by Admiral - The Italian Sea Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Life Saga has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Life Saga accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.