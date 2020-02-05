Life Saga is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Life Saga is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Life Saga measures 42.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 318 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Life Saga has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Life Saga has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Life Saga has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Life Saga accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Life Saga has a hull NB of 9136.

Life Saga is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.