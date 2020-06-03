Life's Finest II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Northcoast Yachts.

Life's Finest II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Northcoast Yachts.

Design

Life's Finest II measures 40.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 314 tonnes.

Life's Finest II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Life's Finest II also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Life's Finest II has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Life's Finest II has a fuel capacity of 35,579 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Life's Finest II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Life's Finest II flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.