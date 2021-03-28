Ligaya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Ocean Pacifico Services .

Design

Ligaya measures 40.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.26 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 285 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ligaya has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Ligaya has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Ligaya has a fuel capacity of 45,333 litres, and a water capacity of 10,260 litres.

Accommodation

Ligaya accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.