Lighea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Maiora - Fipa Group and most recently refitted in 2015.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Lighea measures 42.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 469 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Lighea also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Lighea has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lighea has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lighea accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.