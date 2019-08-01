Light Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Rodriquez Yachts.

Rodriquez is the superyacht design and production unit of Italian company Rodriquez Cantieri Navali, offering clients a choice of luxury yachts from semi-custom to complete new builds of a client’s own design.

Design

Light Blue measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.67 metres and a beam of 7.54 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 270 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Light Blue has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Light Blue also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Light Blue has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Light Blue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Rodriquez Yachts.

Rodriquez is the superyacht design and production unit of Italian company Rodriquez Cantieri Navali, offering clients a choice of luxury yachts from semi-custom to complete new builds of a client’s own design.

Design

Light Blue measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.67 metres and a beam of 7.54 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 270 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Light Blue has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Light Blue also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Light Blue has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Light Blue has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Light Blue accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Light Blue is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 321.

Light Blue is a RINA, Maltese C class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.