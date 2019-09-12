Light Holic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2014.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Light Holic measures 60.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Light Holic has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by Negoescu.

Light Holic also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Light Holic has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Light Holic accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Light Holic has a hull NB of 130.