Lilabela is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Lilabela measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.43 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 327 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lilabela has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Lilabela also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lilabela has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lilabela has a fuel capacity of 73,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lilabela accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lilabela has a hull NB of FB 088.

Lilabela is an ABS/BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Liberia.