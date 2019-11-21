Lilium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Bilgin Yachts.

Design

Lilium measures 47.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 feet and a beam of 8.75 feet.

Her exterior design is by Unique Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Bilgin Yachts.

Lilium also features naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lilium has a top speed of 16.00 knots.

Lilium has a fuel capacity of 63,800 litres, and a water capacity of 11,600 litres.

Accommodation

Lilium accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.