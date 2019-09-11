Liliya is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Liliya measures 40.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Liliya has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Liliya also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Liliya is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy semi-custom model include: 40 Alloy/112, Scorpion, 4H, Onyx, 111.

Performance and Capabilities

Liliya has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Liliya has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Liliya accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.