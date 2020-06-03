Lilla K is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Lilla K is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Lilla K measures 33.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.09 metres.

Lilla K has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Lilla K also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lilla K has a top speed of 18.9 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lilla K has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.