Lilla K
1971|
Motor Yacht
Lilla K is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Lilla K measures 33.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.09 metres.
Lilla K has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Lilla K also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Lilla K has a top speed of 18.9 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lilla K has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.