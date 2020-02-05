Limerick is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2007.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Limerick measures 25.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet.

Limerick has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Don O'Keeffe.

Limerick has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Limerick accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.