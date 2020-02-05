Read online now
Length 25.3m
Year 1990

Limerick

1990

Motor Yacht

Limerick is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2007.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Limerick measures 25.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet.

Limerick has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Don O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Limerick has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Limerick accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.58m

crew:

4

draft:

1.68m
