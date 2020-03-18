Limitless is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2004.

Limitless is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2004.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Limitless measures 96.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 metres and a beam of 12.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Limitless has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Limitless also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects and Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Limitless has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Limitless has a fuel capacity of 400,000 litres, and a water capacity of 50,000 litres.

Accommodation

Limitless accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Limitless has a hull NB of 13583.

Limitless is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.