Limoncello is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Limoncello measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.83 metres and a beam of 7.0 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 212 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Limoncello has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Limoncello also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Limoncello has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Limoncello has a fuel capacity of 33,800 litres, and a water capacity of 27,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Limoncello accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Limoncello has a hull NB of FB143.

Limoncello is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.