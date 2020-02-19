Lionheart is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Design

Lionheart measures 63.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.6 metres and a beam of 12.1 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,389 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lionheart has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Lionheart also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lionheart has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lionheart accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Lionheart is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB233.

Lionheart is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.