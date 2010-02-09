Lionheart is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Claasen Shipyards.

Design

Lionheart measures 43.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.57 metres and a beam of 6.55 metres.

Lionheart has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Lionheart accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Lionheart is MCA compliant