Length 43.4m
Year 2010
Lionheart
2010|
Sail Yacht
Lionheart is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Claasen Shipyards.
Design
Lionheart measures 43.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.57 metres and a beam of 6.55 metres.
Lionheart has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Lionheart accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Lionheart is MCA compliant