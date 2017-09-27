Lionheart is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

Design

Lionheart measures 90.00 feet in length.

Lionheart has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Green & Mingarelli Design.

Lionheart also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Lionheart has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Lionheart has a hull NB of FB 262.