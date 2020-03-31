Lionshare is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Lionshare is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Lionshare measures 39.64 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.63 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 236 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lionshare has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Clifford Denn.

Lionshare also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lionshare has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lionshare has a fuel capacity of 40,300 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lionshare accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lionshare has a hull NB of 6636.

Lionshare is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.